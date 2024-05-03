Drake Appears to Have a Message for All Rappers Going Against Him

Chances are Drake is paying close attention to Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track "6:16 in LA" by the Denzel Washington movie clip he just posted in his Instagram Story. The 6 God seems to have a message for not just K-Dot but all the rappers going against him lately.

Drake's Lethal Message to Rappers Against Him

On Friday evening (May 3), Drake used social media—like he's done many times over the past month of beefs he's been involved in—to send a direct threat to whoever it may apply to. The Boy posted a clip from the action film The Equalizer 2 starring Denzel Washington, who plays an undercover assassin.

"I’m going to kill each and every one of you and the only disappointment in it for me is that I only get to do it once," Denzel says in the movie clip. The words can point to Kendrick, Rick Ross, Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd, all artists he's been beefing with lately.

As he lets the iconic actor do the talking, it's assumed Drake's got a bullet in the chamber ready to fire back at K-Dot. Seems like he's waiting for the perfect time to take aim. If his recent diss tracks are any indication of his plan of attack, another Kendrick diss is likely tonight or tomorrow.

Kendrick Lamar Goes Back-to-Back on Drake With "6:16 in LA" Diss Track

While people in workplaces everywhere were internally shouting, "TGIF," Kendrick Lamar was plotting in the wee hours of the morning with a second round of ammo on Drake. K-Dot hit up IG right before 9 a.m. EST to debut the diss track "6:16 in LA." This time, the West Coast rapper used an Al Green sample over a beat produced by Taylor Swift's longtime producer Jack Antonoff and Sounwave to annihilate Drake. Moles in OVO, roasting the "lil memes" he uses and accusing him of playing dirty with DJ and Field Trip Recordings cofounder Zack Bia.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?/Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it," K-Dot raps.

Any good Kendrick track also comes with plenty of hidden meanings. This one didn't disappoint.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is layered. Past collaborators that turned to foes who have both been propped up to become The Big 3 with J. Cole. Sneak dissing from both sides over the years has culminated in this moment. In the public eye, there wasn't any prior indication as of late that Kendrick would kick things off with "Like That." Who knows what had been bubbling behind the scenes though. Drake responded on "Push Ups," and quickly followed that up with the taunting "Taylor Made Freestyle." Then K-Dot fired back with "Euphoria," and "6:16 in LA" three days later.

See Drake let Denzel Washington do the talking for him below.

Watch Drake's Message Seemingly Aimed at the Rappers Against Him