Unconfirmed Drake Diss Track Against Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd Surfaces

On Saturday (April 13), audio of an unconfirmed Drake diss track taking shots at Kendrick Lamar and many others surfaced on social media. The song has left fans believing it's the real thing, but many others think it's generated by Artificial Intelligence. Drizzy blasts his rap rivals K-Dot, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd. The song features a sample of Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s 1995 classic song "Get Money."

In one verse aimed at Kendrick, Drake raps, "Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/Then we need a verse for the Swifties/Tops stay dry/You better drop and give 'em 50/Pipsqueak pipe down, you ain’t in no Big 3/SZA got you wiped down/Travis [Scott] got you wiped down/[21] Savage got you wiped down/Like your label boy, you Interscope right now."

In another acidic verse, The Weeknd catches a stray. The alleged Drake spits, "Claim the 6 and boys ain't even come from it/And when you boys got rich you had to run from it/Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin'/S**t we do for b***hes he doing for n***as."

Drake also lyrically slaps Young Metro in one lyric that goes, "I get more love in the city that you're from, n***a/Metro, shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a."

He also blasts Future, rapping, "I could never be nobody number one fan/Your first number one had to put it in your hand/You p***ies can’t get booked outside America for nan/I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan."

Again, the alleged Drake diss track, which can be viewed below, could be A.I.-generated and may not be the real thing.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

It Appears The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky are Dissing Drake Too

This unconfirmed Drake diss track comes after The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky deliver subliminals at the 6 God. They did so on Future and Metro Boomin's newest songs "All to Myself" and "Show of Hands," respectively. Both tracks appear on Future's and Young Metro's second joint album, We Still Don't Trust You, which dropped on Friday (April 12).

Drake and The Weeknd have had grievances in the past, which are believed to have originated from Abel's refusal to sign with OVO, despite Drizzy's initial support. A$AP Rocky and Drake have recently been engaging in lyrical battles. Rocky's verse in a recent song may be seen as a response to Drake's diss of Rocky's girlfriend, Rihanna, in his 2023 track "Fear of Heights."

