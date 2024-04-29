Security Guard Shot Multiple Times at The Weeknd’s Manager’s Home – Report

A security guard was shot outside the home of The Weeknd's co-manager, Amir "Cash" Esmailian.

Los Angeles Police Investigating Shooting at Cash XO's Home

On Monday (April 29), Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that multiple 911 calls came near the 101 Freeway and White Oak Avenue in Encino, Calif. around 2:30 a.m. The location was outside the home of The Weeknd's longtime manager, Amir Esmailian, who goes by Cash.

One of the calls allegedly came from a victim, Cash's security guard, who had been shot multiple times. He has not been publicly named by authorities. The victim described the suspected shooters as three men donning hoodies and surgical masks, and that they fled the scene after he was shot. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was taken into surgery around 7 a.m. He is expected to survive. Investigators said at least four people were inside Cash's home at the time of the shooting.

As for the motive of the shooting, sources say it was part of an attempted home invasion.

XXL has reached out to Cash's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for further comment on the incident.

Who Is Amir "Cash" Esmailian

Amir "Cash" Esmailian is the Weeknd's co-manager as well as the cofounder of Abel's XO record label. Cash also launched YCFU (You Can’t Finagle Us) Management. Company clients include Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Nav, Wheezy Outta Here and Belly.