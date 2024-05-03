Come along and ride on a fantastic voyage to the most popular hip-hop songs to drive to. A new study finds J. Cole and The Weeknd to be among the most played tracks while behind the wheel.

Nearly 20,000 Spotify playlists related to driving include 10 songs that occur the most, according to a study conducted by QR Code Generator.

J. Cole's "No Role Modelz," from his 2014 Forest Hills Drive album, comes in at No. 2 on the list. The ode to being mindful of idols with the slick chorus of "Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved" appears on driving playlists 942 times.

The Weeknd locks in three spots in the top 10 with songs from almost a decade ago and more recent drops in his catalog. His 2015 track, "The Hills," on the Beauty Behind the Madness album, comes in right after Cole at No. 3. The singer's After Hours hit "Blinding Lights" lands at No. 6, and is featured on driving playlists 628 times. Then there's The Weeknd's Daft Punk collab "Starboy," a track dedicated to lifestyles of the rich and shameless that closely completes the bottom of the list at No. 9.

While the list of the most popular songs to drive to does not include rap records entirely, there is classic pop and rock material that fans of all genres can add to their on-the-road soundtracks. Rock band The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" tops the list, singer Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" earns No. 3 and Tears for Fears' inimitable hit "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" rounds out the top 5.

Press play on these tracks during that next road trip.

See the Top 10 Most Popular Songs to Drive To

