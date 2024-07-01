Drake’s ‘First Person Shooter’ Deserved Video of the Year at 2024 BET Awards

Drake was robbed last night. No gun was involved or threat of physical harm. But The Boy not winning the award for the visual for "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole might be considered a felony in multiple states and Puerto Rico.

The 2024 BET Awards went down last night (June 30), live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event featured a number of highlights including Taraji P. Henson performing a "Not Like Us" skit, performances from Sexyy Red, Ice Spice Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, Will Smith and more. In fact, the event featured more performances than actual awards given out.

One person who wasn't there was Drake. But with seven nominations, he was expected to win at least one award. He, however, went 0-7. Honestly, he should have had at least one of those in the bag: Video of the Year.

Victoria Monét's visual for the hit single "On My Mama" won over Drake's "First Person Shooter." Don't get it twisted, Victoria's video is fire. The choreography is top-notch. The song also won the BET Her Award. But Drake's Gibson Hazard-directed video is one of the best videos in the last few years, let alone the past year.

For it to have been the video presentation of Drake and J. Cole's No. 1 hit, it had to be big and the video for "FPS" delivered. The cinematic visual is kind of epic. It has captivating visuals, features several Easter eggs and plays out like a big-budget movie fit for the silver screen. It shows attention to detail few videos not released in the MTV era have. Many fans on social media seem to agree.

"Just rewatched first person shooter and on my mama music vidoes. Drake got robbed," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "On my mama video had great Chorography. First person shooter video was just better in every other Category."

"First person shooter is clearly the best video out of all this lol," someone else posted. "B.e.t not f**king with drake."

Oppositely, it may have been a while since Drake was messing with the BET Awards as it appears the last time he attended the event was over a decade ago. Either way, a snub is a snub.

Check out Drake's "First Person Shooter" video featuring J. Cole and Victoria Monét's "On My Momma" video below.

Watch Drake's "First Person Shooter" Video Featuring J. Cole

Watch Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" Video