Sexyy Red Performs ‘U My Everything’ and ‘Get It Sexyy’ at 2024 BET Awards

Sexyy Red showed out at the 2024 BET Awards by performing her songs "U My Everything" and "Get It Sexyy" tonight.

Sexyy Red Gets the Crowd on Their Feet With Her 2024 BET Awards Performance

The 2024 BET Awards went down live on Sunday (June 30) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Sexyy Red hit the stage at the annual awards show with a presidential backdrop of the White House behind her as she performed her new track "U My Everything" and hit song "Get It Sexyy."

Wearing a flowing red sheer robe, the St. Louis rapper lived up to her name by kicking off her set with the lights down low and singing through "U My Everything" sans Drake, who appears on the cut from her recently released mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust. Then she got the crowd out of their seats by performing her Billboard Hot 100 hit "Get It Sexyy" with dancers decked out in suits surrounding her.

The BET Awards stage is no stranger to Sexyy Red. Last October, she performed at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. She moved through her breakout singles "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee," while also performing "Shake Ya Dreads" and joining DaBaby on stage for "Shake Sumn."

For tonight's show, Sexyy Red was nominated for five awards including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewers Choice Award and Best Music Video for "Rich Baby Daddy" with Drake and SZA.

Women Rappers Take Over the 2024 BET Awards Stage

Other rappers performing at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards included many of the artists in the stacked Best Female Hip Hop Artist category, which is made up of Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red. Of that group, GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Sexyy Red hit the stage.

Check out Sexyy Red's 2024 BET Awards performance below.

Watch Sexyy Red Perform "U My Everything" and "Get It Sexyy" at the 2024 BET Awards