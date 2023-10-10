Sexyy Red Performs ‘SkeeYee’ and More at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Sexyy Red ran through her viral hit "SkeeYee" and a few other tracks while performing at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards tonight.

Sexyy Red Opens Up the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), the St. Louis native opened up the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta by joining DaBaby on stage. Together they performed their joint remix of "Shake Sumn." Sexyy then took the stage on her own later in the night, running through her songs "Pound Town," "Shake Yo Dreads" and "SkeeYee." The latter got the crowd especially rowdy and brought them to their feet.

The night also included performances from Fivio Foreign and GloRilla, and honored the 30th anniversary of hip-hop label So So Def with a group performance. The label founder Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher and Dem Franchize Boyz all performed on stage for the tribute.

Read More: Sexyy Red Reacts to Comments About Her Private Parts

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Hosted by Fat Joe

This year's event was hosted by Fat Joe for the second year in a row. Cardi B and 21 Savage led nominations for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, with each artist having a staggering 12 nominations each. Drake's wasn't too far behind with nine nominations. Hip-hop pioneer Marly Mal was presented with the I Am Hip Hop award, while Timbaland and Swizz Beatz were honored with the Cultural Influence Award.

See Sexyy Red's performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards below.

Watch Sexyy Red's Performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards