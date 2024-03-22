Chief Keef Gives Theory on Why People Go So Crazy for Sexyy Red

Chief Keef theorizes why people go so crazy for Sexyy Red.

Chief Keef Speaks on Sexyy Red's Popularity

On Wednesday (March 20), Billboard shared an interview they conducted with Sosa following his performance at Rolling Loud California 2024. During the brief chat, the Chicago rapper was asked about working with Sexyy Red, who he brought out during his Rolling Loud set.

"I know she f**k with me really heavy and I f**k with her, too," Sosa said. "[She said] she wanted to come through and I said hell-f**king yeah."

When asked what he thinks is the reason behind the St. Louis rapper's meteoric rise to fame, Keef surmised, "You can tell she just really come from where we come from."

Sexyy Red Is a Big Chief Keef Fan

The feeling Chief Keef has for Sexyy Red is mutual. The two rappers have already collaborated twice. First, on the song "Ghetto Princess" off Sexyy Red's 2023 Hood Hottest Princess project. He also appeared on the remix to her song "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" earlier this year. Sexyy's social media avatars also feature a photo of her face on Chief Keef's head.

Check out Chief Keef's theory on why people go so crazy for Sexyy Red below.

Watch Chief Keef's Interview With Billboard