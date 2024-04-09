Why Hip-Hop Is Just Completely Mesmerized by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red's breakout 2023 single "Pound Town" was an enigma when it dropped. With descriptively raunchy lyrics like "My coochie pink, my booty hole brown" and "Quit playin', n***a, come suck a b***h toes," some people even laughed the song off as a parody of modern rap. Others assumed it would be the last song music fans heard from the St. Louis rapper. Fifteen months after the track's release, it looks like Sexyy Red is the one having the last laugh. And she seemingly has the support of the entire rap world.

Rappers Embracing Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red has been embraced by the hip-hop community like no other new female rapper in the past decade. Not even Ice Spice, who has a Grammy nominated collab with Nicki Minaj and two top 10 songs with Taylor Swift and PinkPantheress, has been shown as much love from hip-hop's brightest stars.

The proof is in the pudding. Nicki Minaj hopped on Sexyy's official "Pound Town (Remix), which dropped last May. That was followed by cosigns from Lil Durk, who appeared on the "Hellcats and SRTs 2," DaBaby, Lil Baby, Tyler, The Creator, Kodak Black, Travis Scott and others. Last August, just seven months after the release of "Pound Town," Drake appointed Sexy as the opening act on his wildly successful It's All a Blur Tour. The Drizzy cosigns have continued, with him tapping Sexyy on the song "Rich Baby Daddy" off For All the Dogs. He's also showered her with expensive gifts. However, everyone doesn't think the love is genuine.

Why Does Hip-Hop Love Sexyy Red?

Sexyy Red clearly has a magnetic draw. But what makes the rap game go crazy for the raunchy rhymer?

In March of 2024, Chief Keef offered an interesting theory on why people go so hard for Sexyy Red during an interview with Billboard. When asked what he thinks is the reason behind the St. Louis rapper's meteoric rise to fame, Sosa surmised, "You can tell she just really come from where we come from."

Even hip-hop fans who typically wouldn't be Sexyy supporters are finding themselves enamored with her. One man went viral in March for admitting he has to sneak into his car to listen to Sexyy Red's music.

"Man, I'm not finna keep doing this, bruh," the man says in the video. "Where are the rappers, bruh? Lil Baby, Future, when y'all gon' make some music? Kodak Black, get your a*s out of jail."

"I'm sneaking in the car listening to Sexyy Red," he continues, before turning up the volume on the St. Louis rapper's new song "Get It Sexyy" and beginning to move his body, almost involuntarily, to the beat.

Sexyy Red's allure is spellbinding.

That's not to say Sexyy Red doesn't have her detractors. Last October, she got into a spat with Khia. The vitriolic back-and-forth even included threats of violence.

Khia beef aside, the fixation with Sexyy Red is palpable. With her latest single "Get It Sexyy" becoming her highest-charting song after reaching No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April, Sexyy continues to keep the rap game entranced.