Sexyy Red Stuns Fans by Joining Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour, No Longer Touring With Moneybagg Yo

Sexyy Red recently stunned fans by joining Drake's It's All a Blur Tour. The St. Louis rapper is reportedly no longer touring with Moneyybagg Yo.

Sexyy Red Joins Drake's It's All a Blur Tour

On Sunday (Aug. 13), Sexyy Red hopped on Twitter and announced that she would be opening for the remaining dates of Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour. In the tweet below, the 25-year-old's single, "SkeeYee," plays in the background while a graphic transitions from a picture of Sexyy Red to a car driving toward a venue.

"We outsideee thank you drake!" Sexyy Red typed above the tweet.

Sexyy Red's announcement came as a total shock because she's supposed to be a part of Moneybagg Yo's Larger Than Life Tour.

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the It's All a Blur Tour will continue at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and end at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 9.

Fans React to Sexyy Red Leaving Moneybagg Yo's Tour

After Sexyy Red revealed that she'd be headlining the remaining dates of Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour on Twitter, fans were confused about her performance at Moneybagg Yo's tour, especially since some of them purchased tickets to see her.

"I’m really confused on how Sexyy Red on Drake's tour & not Moneybagg Yo’s since he got her first!!!" one user wrote in the tweet below. "I’m mad, dab. I done bought these tickets 'cause she was the main reason I even wanted to go."

Another user typed: "Dang Drake, a savage. Got Sexyy red off Moneybagg Yo tour with the quickness."

Sexyy Red is set to join Moneybagg Yo's Larger Than Life Tour at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Aug. 19. The tour will also feature performances from Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, Finesse2Tymes and YTB Fatt.

XXL has reached out to Sexyy Red and Moneybagg Yo's team for comment.

Take a look at Sexyy Red announcing that she's on the It's All a Blur Tour below.

See Sexyy Red's News About Joining Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour

See Fans React to Sexyy Red Not Touring With Moneybagg Yo