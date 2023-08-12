Drake Jokingly Claps Back at Lil Yachty for Trolling Drake Taking Out His Son’s Braids

Drake is a very protective dad. Case in point: Drizzy jokingly clapped back at Lil Yachty after he trolled him about taking out his son's braids.

Drake Addresses Lil Yachty's Trolling of Him Taking Out His Son's Braids

On Friday (Aug. 11), Drake shared on his Instagram page a carousel of photos, including one featuring him and his son, Adonis, in a tender father-and-son moment. In the picture, the Toronto rap superstar is sitting down and meticulously taking out his son's braids. Adonis appears to be bored by the laborious process but sits patiently while holding a mini basketball in one hand and holding his face in the other hand.

The next slide shows a dated photo of NBA legend Allen Iverson getting his hair braided courtside by his mom at a Sixers game. The final slide is a video of Drake gifting his mother, Sandi Graham, a diamond-encrusted timepiece with a green wristband.

Drake captioned his photo gallery with a cryptic message: "Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy."

Lil Yachty saw the 6 God's touching photo and decided to poke fun at him for tending to his son's hair. "It’s no way you're sitting here acting like you're braiding his hair for the internet," he wrote.

Drake caught wind of Lil Boat's comment and wouldn't let him slide with his remark. "I was unbraiding it b***h," he clapped back. "Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school."

Drake's Friendship With Lil Yachty

Despite Drake's harsh comment to Yachty, they are actually good friends. In fact, the OVO leader allowed the Atlanta rapper to produced a few tracks on his collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage. Last month, Drake revealed that it was Yachty who encouraged him to paint his nails.

In a response to a comment Yachty made on his IG page, Drake wrote, "GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX," he wrote in all caps, adding, "which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it...wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

Yachty responded: "Woo-sah brother, you're not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF [!!]"

Look at Drake bonding with his son below.

