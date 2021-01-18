Every Drake Project Ranked

A seat on the diamond-encrusted rap throne cannot be obtained without a remarkable catalog to prop it up. Over the past 15 years, Drake has thoroughly been building his own body of work to the point where it's now undeniable; he's arguably one of the greats. True to his braggadocios line on his 2013 song “Tuscan Leather”—"This is nothin' for the radio, but they'll still play it though/’Cause it's that new Drizzy Drake, that's just the way it go"—people have grown to eat up everything he releases. Without a doubt, today, Drizzy warms that royal seat on both a numbers and cultural impact level. He really did have to start from the bottom.

The 6 God’s first mixtape, Room for Improvement, came out back in 2006, and only moved 6,000 units, which is wild compared to the 500,000 his So Far Gone EP would go on to sell in 2009. Early on, Drake grew bigger by refining his approach of blending rap and R&B styles like no other. By the time his debut album, Thank Me Later, dropped in 2010, he established himself as the king of melodic rap. His refreshing sing-song flow powered his next few album releases, Take Care in 2011, and Nothing Was the Same in 2013, which are regarded as modern-day classics.

In 2015, the 6 God's confidence and status went from rookie to vet with If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and What a Time to Be Alive with Future. At the top of his game, everything proceeding, from playlists like 2017's More Life to lengthy LPs like 2018's Scorpion to repackaged material such as 2019's Care Package, was among some of Drake's most favored collections that everyone had on repeat at some point.

Since the mid-2000s, "The Boy" has dropped a total of 13 projects. As we gear up for the aux cord gems and Instagram captions that will be housed on his 14th offering, his Certified Lover Boy album, XXL decided to rank every project Drake has released so far. Which Drake project would you put at No. 1? Peep the list below.—Kemet High