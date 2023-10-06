Drake Drops His New Album For All the Dogs – Listen

Drake's For All the Dogs album has finally arrived.

Drake Drops His New Album For All the Dogs

On Friday morning (Oct. 6), hip-hop fans experienced the moment the whole rap game spent an entire summer anticipating: the release of Drake's For All the Dogs. The album features 23 songs and guest appearances from 21 Savage, J. Cole, Chief Keef, SZA, Bad Bunny and more. Kevin Durant serves as the A&R on the new project.

Even though Drake masterfully used a majority of this past summer's It's All a Blur Tour as the primary vehicle for the album's rollout, details about the sound and direction of For All the Dogs were few and far between. However, on Sept. 15, The Boy unleashed FATD's lead single in the form of "Slime You Out" featuring SZA. After Drake faced backlash from Halle Berry for using a photo of her without permission to promote the single, the track was met with negative reviews from media critics like Charlamagne Tha God. Despite all that, "Slime You Out" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart upon its release.

On Thursday (Oct. 5), the Toronto rap superstar released "8AM in Charlotte," his newest song in his series of timestamp tracks. The accompanying music video features his son Adonis explaining his For All the Dogs album cover drawing does not actually feature a dog.

Drake Initially Teased a New Project With a Poetry Book

Before the album was officially announced, Drake teased the project by releasing his first poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham back in June. The book is coauthored with Kenza Samir who is a songwriter with writing credits on many of Drizzy's albums including his 2015 mixtape, If You're Reading This, It's too Late, and his 2018 album, Scorpion.

The 168-page book, available at drakerelated.com and publisher Phaidon.com for $19.95, features Drake's provocative muses on fame, romance and relationships. "I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," the rap superstar wrote in an Instagram post touting his latest literary endeavor.

Along with the book, he promoted it by buying full-page ads in the New York Post, The New York Times and other newspapers. However, in the ad was a QR code that revealed he was dropping a new album with the poetry book.

"I made an album to go with the book...They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me," he wrote, before concluding with "FOR ALL THE DOGS" in all caps.

Drake's Promotion for FATD Has Gone to the Dogs

After announcing the album via the aforementioned poetry book, the 6 God began to give some subtle hints that the album was coming soon starting back in July.

While on his New York City stop for his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour, Drizzy wore some strange dog masks. With a bunch of paparazzi waiting outside his New York hotel, Drake walked out the building donning a Doberman Pinscher mask. ​​The Grammy-winning artist completed his outfit with a New York Yankees jersey and a glass of champagne, likely as a form of self-promotion for his new album, FATD.

The next day, Drake upped the ante and walked out of his New York hotel wearing an angry bulldog mask along with a purple football jersey and tiger-stripe camouflage pants.

Drake Shares For All the Dogs Cover Art

On Aug. 21, Drake shared the cover art For All the Dogs on his IG page. The cover features a hand-drawn image of a dog illustrated by the rap star's son Adonis. The rudimentary drawing show what was initially believed to be a white dog with bright red eyes on a black background.

Drizzy captioned the image, "FOR ALL THE DOGS Cover by Adonis."

Amazon Music Shares Incorrect Release Date for Drake's For All the Dogs Album

By Aug. 22, Amazon Music posted a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that revealed the supposed release date for For All the Dogs. Alongside the artwork for Drake's new LP, the account wrote "Drizzy's son has a future as a cover artist. New @Drake August 25." The date was incorrect.

Drake Reveals Why He Didn't Drop For All the Dogs Album Sooner

On Aug. 25, Drake explained during a stop on his It's All a Blur Tour why For All the Dogs didn't arrive as expected that day. During the rapper's performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, he told the audience that he never announced the album's official release date.

"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me," Drake told the crowd. "I just said it was coming soon."

"It's not going to be that much longer, trust me. I'm finishing it up," he continued. "You know I got shows everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

"I promise you, this album will be for you. I promise you it will be worth the wait," the Canadian rapper added.

After curving his fans who were upset by the Amazon Music slip-up, Drake announced on Sept. 7 via Instagram that he would let For All the Dogs out for public consumption in two weeks time on Sept. 22. However, the following week, Champagne Papi returned to social media to explain that given his rigorous touring schedule, he would be pushing back the LP's release date to Oct. 6. Now, the time has arrived.

Check out the For All the Dogs tracklist and listen to Drake's new album below.

Listen to Drake's New Album For All the Dogs

Drake's For All the Dogs Album Tracklist

1. "Virginia Beach"

2. "Amen" featuring Teezo Touchdown

3. "Calling for You" featuring 21 Savage

4. "Fear of Heights"

5. "Daylight"

6. "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole

7. "IDGAF" featuring Yeat

8. "7969 Santa"

9. "Slime You Out" featuring SZA

10. "Bahamas Promises"

11. "Tried Our Best"

12. "Screw the World (Interlude)"

13. "Members Only" featuring PartyNextDoor

14. "Drew a Picasso"

15. "What Would Pluto Do"

16. "All the Parties" featuring Chief Keef

17. "8am in Charlotte"

18. "BBL Love (Interlude)"

19. "Gently"

20. "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

21. "Another Late Night" featuring Lil Yachty

22. "Away From Home"

23. "Polar Opposites"

