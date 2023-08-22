Looks Like Drake’s For All the Dogs Album Has an Official Release Date

It looks like Drake's new For All the Dogs album has an official release date.

Amazon Music Reveals For All the Dogs Release Date

Anticipation for Drake's new For All the Dogs album has reached a fever pitch. Last night, Aubrey revealed the cover art for the project, which was drawn by his son 5-year-old son Adonis. Now, it appears he has a solid release date for the album. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), the official Amazon Music Twitter account appeared to let the cat out the bag. While posting the album cover, the account revealed the release date in a since-deleted post.

"Drizzy's son has a future as a cover artist," the account posted. "New @Drake August 25."

Looks like Drake's For All the Dogs album is dropping this Friday (Aug. 25).

For All the Dogs Dropping Friday?

All signs are pointing to Drake's new album coming sooner than later. Along with unveiling the cover art, Drizzy has been dropping details about the LP over the course of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. On July 26, during a tour stop in New York City, Drake divulged the album would be dropping in less than a month.

"I have a album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t," Drake said. "But until then, just know, you're always with me and I'm always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud."

At a later show date, he revealed he had decided upon the official release date.

Check out Amazon Music's For All the Dogs release date reveal below.

See Amazon Music's Twitter Post Revealing Drake's New Album Will Be Released on Friday

Amazon Music announces Drake release date. amazonmusic/Twitter loading...