On the heels of promoting his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, in June, Drake revealed that his new album, For All the Dogs, was arriving. Since then, the OVO Sound honcho has made it a point to hint at other details surrounding his eighth studio album during his It's All a Blur Tour.

On July 5, the hype surrounding For All the Dogs enhanced after the Canadian rapper reminded the crowd during his performance at Chicago’s United Center about his new album. Fans are particularly excited because the Certified Lover Boy artist hasn't delivered a new offering since November of 2022 when Drake and 21 Savage dropped their joint album, Her Loss.

Following its release, Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. All 16 records from Drizzy and 21's almost 1-year-old LP also made their way onto the chart's top 40 list. For instance, their single, "Rich Flex" landed at No. 2 on the ranked-based chart while "On BS" secured itself in the No. 4 spot. Given this information, it's more than likely that Drake will receive high acclamation whenever For All the Dogs arrives. Even though fans presumed that Drake's new LP would drop on Aug. 4 because other rappers like Quavo and Trippie Redd halted their album release dates, that didn't quite ring true.

While we wait patiently, take a look at what Drake has revealed so far about his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, during his It's All a Blur Tour below.