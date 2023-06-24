Drake Puts Out Poetry Book, Says New Album Is on the Way

Drake can now add the title of author to his illustrious name. The rap superstar recently announced that he's dropping his first poetry book.

Drake Is Releasing His First Poetry Book

On Friday (June 23), Drake jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he is dropping his first-ever poetry book. According to his post, the book is called Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham. According to Genius, Kenza Samir is a songwriter who has collaborated with Drizzy on several music project. The Moroccan artist has writing credits on Drake's 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late and his 2018 album Scorpion.

Read More: Incredibly Expensive Gifts Rappers Have Bought Each Other

How to Buy Drake's Poetry Book

Drake's poetry book will be available on Saturday (June 24) at 1 p.m. via his merchandise website drakerelated.com and the book's publisher Phaidon.com. The price of the book is $19.95. Interestingly, the book appears to be in a blue-colored softcover design.

"I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life...our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers," Drake captioned his IG post.

News of Drake releasing his first poetry book has many of his fans excited. One person, in particular, is the Toronto rhymer's high school teacher.

On his IG Story, the OVO Sound leader shared a message from his teacher who congratulated him on his literary endeavor.

"Oh my gosh! A HUGE congratulations! I can't wait to read it! You always were one of the best writers I ever taught [two double heart emojis]," she wrote.

Drake captioned the message, "My high school teacher always gassing me up [arrow through the heart emoji]."

Drake's high school teacher congratulates Drizzy on releasing his first poetry book. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Additionally, Drake purchased expensive full-page ads in the New York Post and the New York Times Saturday newspapers to promote his new book. Now that is what you call promotion. See below.

Drake Is Dropping A New Album With Poetry Book

Additionally, Drake announced through a QR code in newspaper ads that he's dropping a new album with the poetry book. The project is tentatively titled For All The Dogs. No release date has been announced. See below.

"I made an album to go with the book...They says they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me," he wrote, before concluding with "FOR ALL THE DOGS" in all caps.

Congratulations to Drake on his first poetry book.

Read Drake's Announcement of His First Poetry Book Below