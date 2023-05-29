Drake Demos Leak Including Dr. Dre Detox Album Reference Track

Multiple Drake demos, including a reference track for Dr. Dre's Detox album, have leaked online.

On Sunday (May 28), five Drake demos leaked online. According to hiphop-n-more.com, most of the songs are demos and alternate versions of songs that have been previously leaked before.

Among them is a reference track titled "Tell Me" that Drake recorded for Dr. Dre's mysterious and long-delayed Detox album in the late 2000s. There's also an alternate version of "Jaded" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and two verses by Drizzy.

Another song, titled "Concentrate," contains a chorus from Drake, but his lyrics on the track were used on Fetty Wap's remix of "My Way." Two other songs, "Overdrive" and "Child's Play," have been leaked before, but these versions feature extra vocals and general production changes.

These latest demos follow several unreleased Drizzy tracks that leaked online earlier this month. During that leak, there were three Drake songs that were leaked online. One of them is a collaboration with Lil Wayne, possibly titled "Startrax," while another features PartyNextDoor, another artist from Drake's OVO Sound imprint. However, the most popular leaked song among fans is a reference track called "Heat." Apparently, the final version of the song called "Heated" was included on Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance.

The source of the leaks is unknown, but Drake needs to plug it up and stop the gusher.

