A Look at LeBron James Consistently Quoting Rap Lyrics Over the Years

Throughout his storied NBA career, LeBron James is often quoting rap lyrics on social media.

Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted a Jay-Z lyric after his team clinched a win in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (April 28) in the NBA playoffs. The lyric was possibly aimed at Grizzlies' Dillion Brooks who called him "old" after Game 2 in the playoffs.

"Unlike you [lil’ n***a] I’m a grown ass man/Big shoes to fill [n***a] grown ass pants/Probably hustled with your pops, go ask your parents/It’s apparent you’re staring at a legend who/Put a few [lil’ n***as] in their place before/Trying to eat without saying they grace before," King James wrote on his Twitter page.

The quote is from Jay-Z's song "Trouble" from his first post-retirement album, Kingdom Come, in 2006.

Additionally, the three-time NBA champion dissed the Grizzlies in an Instagram post, writing, “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR."

That line comes from a Mystikal lyric in his 2012 freestyle on Invasion Radio With DJ Green Lantern.

So XXL decided to showcase some of LeBron James quoting rap lyrics on social media. Check them out below.