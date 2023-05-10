Beyonce Does Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Dance on Renaissance Tour – Watch

Beyoncé did her best Lil Uzi Vert impression during the first stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday (May 10). Footage from Bey's debut performance has surfaced and one clip shows her busting out Lil Uzi Vert's now-famous "Just Wanna Rock" dance while performing. In the video (below), Jay-Z's wife and her dancers are busting out choreography to Bey's hit song "Diva" when the beat changes to Uzi's latest hit record "Just Wanna Rock." Everyone on stage then breaks into Uzi's signature dance where he quickly swings his arms from side-to-side. The crowd goes wild after seeing Bey do the dance.

Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" was released last October and has been the vehicle for a career resurgence for the Philadelphia rapper. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Bey isn't the only celebrity to crank that JWR. Drake hit the move back in February as part of a Super Bowl bet ritual.

Fans are still waiting with bated breath on Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming The Pink Tape album. Back in March, he revealed he made the entire album while sober.

"It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it," Lil Uzi Vert said of creating his new album drug-free. "I thought that my creative process wasn't going to be the same because I wasn't on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn't just make random music. How can I say? I didn't play off the beat. I actually made song with topics this time."

The same month, Uzi said the album would be released this spring.

See Beyoncé Doing Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" Dance on the Renaissance World Tour Below