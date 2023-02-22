Lil Uzi Vert The Pink Tape – New Details

New details have emerged surrounding Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming album, The Pink Tape.

On Feb. 8, Don Cannon sat down for an interview on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast. During the 90-minute interview, the revered producer-exec unveiled some very interesting and downright impressive tidbits of information regarding his Generation Now signee, Lil Uzi Vert, and the eccentric Philadelphia rapper's highly anticipated LP, The Pink Tape.

While laying out his short list of the best rappers he's ever had the pleasure of working with in the studio, which includes hip-hop icons Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne, Don Cannon also mentioned Lil Uzi Vert, comparing his drive and passion to those of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In highlighting the "Just Wanna Rock" spitter's unwavering work ethic when it comes to making music, Cannon provided a staggering stat as it pertains to what Uzi has to offer with The Pink Tape.

"I gotta say him [Lil Uzi Vert] because he’s non-stop,” Don Cannon said at the 6:19-mark in the video below. "Like right now, we working on an album, we got 680 songs."

Astonished by the sheer number of tracks Uzi has been working on, Math Hoffa and his co-hosts asked how long it took for the "XO Tour Llif3" artist to amass nearly 700 songs. To that, Don Cannon replied, "18 months."

Cannon continued: "I call him the Kobe Bryant when they was saying he used to shoot jump shots after the game. That’s what he doing. He'll give you a hit, and go and do five songs a day."

The Generation Now boss was also sure to make mention of the fact that Lil Uzi Vert's sobriety hasn't affected the Philly native's work ethic or his creativity in the least.

"Sober, high, when he used to get high and now he sober doing ’em," said Don Cannon. "Ain’t nothing changed so he one of them guys. And it’s different because we’re getting all kinds of songs out of him. Might get a rock song, a real rap song, because he really rap. Might get the melodic shit that he do. That's a fun thing."

While there has been no official release date announced for Lil Uzi Vert's The Pink Tape just yet, the album was originally rumored for a December drop last year, which then carried over to February of this year, building universal hype for Uzi fans.

Despite Don Cannon's declaration that he currently has 680 tracks in the tuck, Lil Uzi Vert has been flying high on the strength of one single track for the past four months with "Just Wanna Rock." Since its official release in October of last year, the viral smash was listed as one of the biggest hip-hop songs on TikTok in 2022, scored the 2023 XXL Award for Video of the Year and recently cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

As if those accolades weren't sufficient enough, Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" and its accompanying dance moves helped Drake reverse his infamous sports curse last week while Drizzy rooted for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Additionally, DJ Drama said earlier this month that "Just Wanna Rock" has replaced Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official sports anthem in Lil Uzi Vert's hometown of Philadelphia.

See Don Cannon Discuss Lil Uzi Vert's Upcoming Album The Pink Tape Below