It's not a dream. After one last hiccup that made fans furious, Playboi Carti FINALLY released his new album, Music, on Friday morning (March 14).

Following nearly five years of waiting, fans got a 30-song behemoth, which features multiple previously released tracks and several new bangers. Carti brought several rappers along for the ride, as the guestlist on the album includes Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign. In fact, K-D-Dot, Travis, Uzi and Hendrix make multiple appearances on the project.

According to Carti, getting the Young Thug feature is what held up the album by about eight hours.

Music contains some lit links. Uzi and Carti reunite for the first time in years on the track "Jumpin." Uzi even gets a solo song via the track "Twin Trim." 16*29 loading? Kendrick Lamar, whose placement on the album was kept somewhat secret leading up to the album's release, is on three songs, including "Good Credit." La Flame is littered all over the project, with assists on a total of four tracks.

Not everyone is a fan of the collaborations, however. Just hours after the LP's release, Ye offered his two cents on K-Dot appearing on three tracks.

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," Ye shared on X. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

After giving the LONG-AWAITED Carti album a few spins, XXL ranks every cameo on the much-hyped release below.