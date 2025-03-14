Playboi Carti’s Music Album Doesn’t Drop at Midnight and the Reactions Are Vicious

Welp. There's good news, and there's bad news. The bad news is Playboi Carti's new Music album didn't drop at midnight. The good news is it's still supposed to come out before the sun rises. However, the former revelation has fans pissed.

Playboi Carti Fails to Drop Album at Midnight

Playboi Carti had fans waiting with bated breath at 11:59, only to be disappointed when the clock struck midnight and the album did not materialize on DSPs. At 12:01, the Atlanta rapper tried to get in front of the onslaught of backlash by announcing the album would drop at 12 a.m. PST. He also officially announced the feature artists and revealed the Young Thug feature was the reason for the delay. But fans are already reacting viciously on social media.

Fans Call Out Playboi Carti for Not Dropping Albun at Midnight

The backlash to the unreleased album has been swift.

"I hate you Playboi Carti," one fan wrote on X.

"PLAYBOI CARTI HATES EMPLOYED PEOPLE BECAUSE WHO STAYING UP WAITING FOR ‘’I AM MUSIC’‘ UNTIL 12 PST," someone else opined.

"Playboi Carti has fans ready to riot," tweeted another X user.

"Playboi Carti goin to hell," another post reads.

Carti has a history of pump faking when it comes to the new release. So much so that fans have created a website that chronicles all of his unfulfilled album updates. However, fans were convinced the project would drop at midnight on March 14 after Carti announced the release date on March 12. Yet, the wait continues.

