Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know

It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence.

That same mystique mixed with his innate ability to tap into exactly what his rabid legion of fans expects from him and his music has allowed the Atlanta-bred artist to find increasingly growing success with each new project. In the years since signing with A$AP Rocky's AWGE label in 2015, Playboi Carti has earned accolades in the rap game on an incremental basis.

After reaching No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his 2017 hit, "Magnolia," Carti had his debut studio LP, 2018's Die Lit, spend a total of 146 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart with a peak position of No. 3. King Vamp followed that up by landing at the very top of that same chart with his most recent album, 2020's Whole Lotta Red, which debuted at No. 1 in its first week.

Now it's been over two years since Carti has put out a new project, and at this point, his cult-like following, commonly known as the Vamps, are foaming at the mouth and ready to sink their teeth into some new sounds from their captivating leader.

Here's everything we know so far about Playboi Carti's forthcoming album, Music.

Why Is Playboi Carti’s Next Album Titled Music?

As told by Carti himself in an interview for his spring 2022 XXL Magazine cover story, his next album is simply titled Music. The "Magnolia" artist offered up a few details as to why he chose the name.

"I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music," he explained. "Music because that’s all it is at this point."

What Will Playboi Carti's Music Album Sound Like?

When previewing the song "Wicked" during that same cover story interview, which Carti says will appear on Music once it's released, the often high-pitched tone of his voice was noticeably deeper and more robust sounding. Playboy Carti described the switch in his vocal approach and why it differs from his previous sound. He explained that when it comes to his new music, he's ready to be heard loud and clear.

"I have a lot to say," he declared. "I'm ready to speak my mind and just let it all go. It's me."

How Will Playboy Carti's Music Be Different From His Previous Albums?

"Like I said, it's music," said Carti when asked to give details on how his next album will be different than projects like 2017's Playboi Carti, 2018's Die Lit and 2020's Whole Lotta Red. "That’s what it’s for so everybody can just... I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta shit, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money."

What Topics Will Playboi Carti Explore Through His Lyrics on Music?

According to Playboi Carti, the lyrical content on the Music LP will certainly create the rockstar-reminiscent atmosphere his legion of followers have come to enthusiastically embrace. However, outside of that, the "Miss The Rage" artist looks forward to exploring subject matter with perhaps a deeper, more personal meaning.

"Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life," Carti told XXL. "I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time."

Will There Be Any Guest Features on Playboi Carti's Music?

Given Playboi Carti's affiliation with A$AP Rocky and the AWGE label, his history with Lil Uzi Vert and the fact that artists like Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson are signed to Carti's new imprint, Opium, it's more than likely Music will come through with some notable guest appearances. In fact, A$AP Rocky teased a collab with Carti this past September titled "Our De$tiny" in a since-deleted Instagram post. In addition to that, three Playboi Carti songs, two featuring A$AP Rocky and one featuring CapoDTE, were part of the massive 200-song leak that found its way onto the internet in December. Perhaps all of those collaborations will appear on Carti's next offering once it drops.

Why Would We Believe Carti's Music Will Drop Sooner Rather Than Later?

Just recently, it was announced that Playboi Carti will be one of three headlining acts at the 2023 Rolling Loud festivals in both California and Portugal. He's also slated to take the stage as a headliner at this year's Wireless Festival in London this coming July. As hip-hop history would attest, whenever an artist hits the road in such a way, they're typically gearing up for a new project's release.

When Will Playboi Carti Release His Upcoming Album Music?

Although there is no officially announced release date set for Music just yet, Playboi Carti fans have been running rampant with speculation of the album's impending drop ever since he reactivated his Instagram account back in December. Upon his return to social media, Carti mysteriously hit up IG with a since-deleted photo depicting a play button over an equalizer that would seemingly imply he was teasing new music. Immediately following that, he returned to Instagram with an image of a model wearing all black that many perceive as a potential album cover.

He also posted a tweet on Christmas Day last year, hinting that something—Music possibly—was coming. "Love all my supporters it's time," he tweeted.