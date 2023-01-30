Playboi Carti Fans Discover Cancer Hospital Named Carti, Think Facility Is His – Watch

Playboi Carti fans have discovered a cancer hospital named CARTI and are now running wild with jokes implying that the facility belongs to the rapper.

Back on Jan. 17, members of Playboi Carti's enthusiastic fan base, commonly known as Vamps, hit up Twitter with a comically edited video outside of CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Ark. Never a group to shy away from an opportunity for a good laugh, Playboi Carti fans were quick to hit up the social media post's comments section with some well-played jokes.

In the clip below, posted by Twitter user Bobbalamnews, fans of the "Magnolia" rapper highlight various sections of the CARTI Cancer Center's campus while Playboi Carti's unreleased song "Celine/Molly My Bean" plays in the background. One particular moment within the video hilariously stands out among the rest as the short video clip closes with a still image of one of the signs outside of the facility.

"Thank you for trusting CARTI with your care," the sign reads.

After getting a glimpse of the oncology center that happens to bare the same name as their favorite rapper, Vamps across Twitter were quick to jump into the post's comments section where hilarity ensued. Most of the jokes were focused on Playboi Carti's notoriously sporadic style of releasing new music.

"No way he's gonna cure cancer before he drops music," joked one Twitter user.

Another added: "Bro will cure cancer before dropping an album."

"This why bro not been dropping," commented another user, implying that Playboi Carti hasn't been putting out new music because he's busy running a cancer hospital.

As the jokes continued, one Carti fan cleverly made a joke in reference to the "Sky" rhymer's often drug-related lyrical content.

"[I know] they only give you percs with codiene," commented the Playboi Carti fan.

In reality, CARTI serves as an acronym that represents the values that the renowned cancer hospital strives to uphold. According to the CARTI Cancer Center's website, the acronym means Compassionate care, Absolute ownership, Resolute teamwork, Transcendent purpose and Innovative approach.

While Playboi Carti's rabid fan base is busy occupying their time by making jokes about the CARTI Cancer Center, they're also eagerly awaiting new music from the Georgia-bred artist. At the very end of last year, Carti reactivated his often mysterious Instagram account to post an image of what many perceive as possible cover art for a new project.

Watch Playboi Carti Fans Discover the CARTI Cancer Center Below