Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music

Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon.

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?

It could mean a myriad of things. But for Carti fans, it could mean that the Georgia rapper is prepping to drop a new album—possibly on Christmas Day.

Additionally, Carti posted an image of what could be the cover art of his presumed new album. The post features a White model taking a possible bathroom selfie. The model is wearing all-black including a hoodie, Adidas track pants and huge sunglasses. The title of the album has not been revealed as of yet. Peep the image below.

It's not unusual for Carti to release a project on the most wonderful time of the year. Last Christmas, the 25-year-old rhymer delivered his second full-length effort, A Whole Lotta Red. The 24-track collection boasts songs like "Vamp Anthem," "Slay3r," "Stop Breathing" and the previously-released tune "@ Meh." Among the superstar guest features are Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Future.

Unfortunately, a lot of people didn't like the album and they expressed their disdain on social media.

Some people even resorted to renaming the project with not-so-kind alternative titles. "Nigga made us wait 2 yrs for a Whole Lotta Ass," one person commented.

Nevertheless, the LP garnered Playboi his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 100,000 equivalent album units moved in its first week of release, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Playboi Carti fans are beaming with excitement with the possibility that he would drop a new project on Santa's big day.

"PLAYBOI CARTI IS COMING BACK FOR CHRISTMAS . HE IS SANTA," tweeted one fan.

Another person wrote: "Oh my god if Playboi Carti drops on Christmas tonight I’ll record a video of me rapping along to the entirely of whole lotta red but mute the music for you guys so it’s just me acappella."

Another fan typed: "A new Playboi Carti album would be the best Christmas gift."

If Playboi Carti releases new music on Sunday (Dec. 25), that would be a great Christmas present. We are crossing our fingers.

Check Out Playboi Carti's "Sky" Music Video Below