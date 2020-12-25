A Lot of People Do Not Like Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red Album

After two years of making fans play the waiting game, Playboi Carti finally released his highly anticipated new album, Whole Lotta Red, on Friday (Dec. 25). Unfortunately, the much-hyped album is suffering from some early bad reviews.

Carti's new album features a robust 24 songs and includes appearances from Kanye West, Future and Kid Cudi. However, the majority of the first reactions to the sophomore LP on social media have been extremely negative, with many people noting that the final product was not worth the lengthy waiting time for the album to be released.

"2 years for this shit?" one person commented on Twitter.

Others have resorted to renaming the album with unflattering alternative titles. "Nigga made us wait 2 yrs for a Whole Lotta Ass," another person tweeted. Positive critiques of the album have been few and far between, with a minority of people praising the features and some of the production.

"You ever wish you could go back in time to the first time you listened to an album? Yea I would do that and smack the fuck out myself.... this shit ass.......... but the beats kinda fye tho," a Twitter user opined.

The rollout for Carti's new album has been a lengthy one, filled with multiple pump fakes and false alarms that have left fans upset with the "Magnolia" rhymer on multiple occasions. Now, it appears people are not pleased with the finished production.

The album release was also marred in controversy as Iggy Azalea, the mother of Carti's young son Onyx, called out the rapper on Twitter just minutes after the LP's release early Friday morning and accused him of neglecting their child.

Check out more disappointed fan reactions to Playboi Carti's long awaited Whole Lotta Red album below.