The Most Shocking Details in Diddy’s 14-Page Indictment Including Freak Offs and Video Recordings of Victims

Diddy's 14-page indictment on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges includes details about his alleged "Freak Offs," video recordings of victims and more. On Monday (Sept. 16), Diddy was arrested by the Feds following a six-month investigation and a grand jury indictment. Puff and his Combs Enterprise businesses are all being accused of engaging "in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals."

According to documents obtained by XXL, the abuse was allegedly widespread. Diddy reportedly manipulated women to have sex with male sex workers while he watched on and sometimes recorded during "Freak Offs." At times, the rap mogul also allegedly arranged for the transportation of sex workers and his victims across state lines. The lengthy indictment includes dozens of scandalous and disturbing claims. Take a look at the most shocking allegations below.

Details of Diddy's Indictment

From at least 2009 and for years after, the indictment claims Diddy assaulted multiple women by "striking, punching dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them." One instance includes an incident at a Los Angeles hotel in or about March 2016, which was captured on video. Diddy allegedly kicked, dragged and threw a vase at a woman as she was attempting to leave. When hotel security noticed the assault, Diddy allegedly, "attempted to bribe the staff member to ensure silence." Though the indictment does not name singer Cassie, video of a 2016 hotel incident in which Diddy was seen throwing a vase at her was made public this past May.

From at least 2008 and up until the filing of the indictment, Diddy and his associates are accused of being members of a "criminal organization" as part of Combs Enterprise. They allege Diddy's high-ranking members "attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offense, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

Diddy is accused of kidnapping and arson as a form of violence to threaten people. He and his team are accused of engaging in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse.

Diddy's widely reported Freak Offs occurred for years and were "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." They allegedly "lasted multiple days" at times.

Details of the Freak Offs include that they would involve "multiple commercial sex workers," and that Puff often distributed numerous drugs to his victims in order to keep them engaged in sex acts with the sex workers. Puff and the victims would then allegedly receive IV fluids in order to help them "recover" from rampant drug use and physical exertion.

Combs' business employees are accused of often booking the hotel rooms used for the Freak Offs, and would stock it with "controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting." His associates would allegedly clean the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs "to try to mitigate room damage."

During the dramatic raids on Diddy's properties in Miami and Los Angeles this past March, federal authorities reportedly seized dozens of Freak Off "supplies" including narcotics and "more than 1,00 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."

The rap mogul is said to have often exhibited control over victims with physical violence and "promises of career opportunities." However, the indictment alleges he also tracked victims' locations, began monitoring their medical records and dictated their appearance. He also allegedly supplied them with drugs and threatened their careers and livelihoods if they didn't participate in the Freak Offs. He also used recordings made of victims during the Freak Offs as blackmail and collateral to bend them to his will.

During the aforementioned raids on Diddy's homes, authorities uncovered three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers as well as ammunition.

Puff's associates often allegedly aided in keeping his abuse a secret. In one instance, they required a victim to "remain in hiding" for "several days a time" in order to recover from "injuries Combs inflicted." In Cassie's lawsuit filed against Diddy last November, she claimed she would be hidden away after Diddy beat her.

As part of the rackeetering charge against him, Diddy is accused of drug possession. The charges included possession with intent to distribute certain narcotics such as cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, MDMA, a synthetic psychedelic drug called Nexus, GHB and ketamine.

In 2023, as reports of Diddy's alleged crimes began to spread, Puff reportedly harassed victims and pressured witnesses through bribery to stay silent and not cooperate with law enforcement. Diddy often tried to call and provide victims with a "false narrative of events" to cover up his crimes. Two of those phone calls were allegedly recorded.

In a statement to XXL, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said he was disappointed by the "unjust prosecution" of his client. He denied that his client had done any wrongdoing.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," the statement reads. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

"He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Read More: An Ongoing Complete List of All the Allegations Against Diddy

Diddy's Legal Issues Continue

Diddy had previously been facing 10 sexual and physical abuse lawsuits since November of 2023. Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie was the first to come forward, and her suit was settled the day after it was filed. However, several others have since come out and sued the music mogul for similar claims of sexual and physical abuse. Nine lawsuits against him remain.

Watch the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York explain the charges against Diddy below.

Watch U.S. Attorney in New York Announce Federal Indictment Against Diddy