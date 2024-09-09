Diddy Is Officially Selling His Los Angeles Mansion That Was Raided for $61 Million

Diddy is officially selling his Los Angeles mansion, which was raided by the Feds earlier this year, for $61 million.

Diddy Takes His Los Angeles Mansion Off the Market

On Sunday (Sept. 8), Page Six reported that Diddy sold his Los Angeles mansion for $61 million following a raid on the home this past March. According to the media outlet, some of the Bad Boys founder's associates have reportedly stated that the sale "comes as no surprise to insiders, despite the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul. On July 3, TMZ documented that the original asking price was supposedly set to $70 million.

Throughout the years, the disgraced business mogul has given fans a look at his California home through social media. The estate includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, a basketball half-court and a two-story guest house. Diddy's L.A. crib has been the place where he's raised his children and held several festivities. So far, there's no information about Diddy looking for a new home. However, the rapper still owns his Miami pad, which was also raided in March.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells XXL, "Diddy established his primary residence in Miami years ago and always planned to sell his LA home once his daughters grew up and moved out. He’s an empty nester and spends most of his time in Florida. It has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation."

Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami Home Gets Raided

Diddy is selling his L.A. pad after the mansion was raided earlier this year. In March, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security as part of a reported sex trafficking investigation. While the music mogul has yet to be charged with any crime, he has faced several lawsuits since last November.

