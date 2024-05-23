An Ongoing Complete List of All the Allegations Against Diddy

Diddy's legacy as we know it has been tarnished beyond repair. Though rumors about the music exec's deviant behavior have been floating around for years, the world got to witness it firsthand last week when CNN released footage of Puff assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. The video mirrored an incident described by Cassie in her lawsuit filed against Diddy in November of 2023. While seeing Diddy act like an animal onscreen has shocked the general public, the Bad Boy founder is being accused of more sick behavior that allegedly happened outside the prying eye of cameras in a handful of lawsuits he is currently facing. Here are all the allegations against Diddy.

Joi Dickerson-Neal's Lawsuit

On Nov. 23, 2023, Joi Dickerson-Neal sued Diddy a week after Cassie filed and settled her lawsuit with the disgraced exec.

The Allegations:

Dickerson-Neal claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Diddy recorded the incident without her knowledge

Diddy showed the recording to various people including Jodeci's DeVante Swing.

Liza Gardner Files Lawsuit

On Nov. 23, 2023, Liza Gardner filed a third lawsuit against Diddy.

The Allegations:

Jane Doe insists Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns sexually assaulting her and one of her friends in 1990 or 1991.

A couple of days after the incident, Diddy paid the woman a visit in search of her friend out of fear that she would tell and, in a fit of rage, choked Jane Doe until she passed out.

Second Jane Doe Accuses Diddy of Gang Rape

On Dec. 6, 2023, a fourth woman sued Diddy for allegedly participating in gang-raping her when she was 17 years old.

The Allegations:

The unidentified accuser claims Diddy and former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre, along with a third unidentified man, gang-raped her in 2003.

Diddy trafficked the then 17-year-old high school student across state lines.

Diddy forced the teen to take "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" before sexually assaulting her.

The producer took a picture with the teen sitting on his lap that is being used as evidence.

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Accuses Diddy of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault

On Feb. 26, 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued Diddy in a bombshell lawsuit accusing Puff of several deviant acts that were allegedly witnessed by the beatmaker during his time working on Diddy's latest LP Off the Grid: The Love Album.

The Allegations:

Jones claims Diddy drugged and had sex with underage girls.

Diddy groped and touched Jones on multiple occasions.

Diddy made Jones procure sex workers.

Diddy paid Yung Miami and other women for sex work.

Diddy frequently used cocaine and had the drug trafficked across state lines for his consumption.

Diddy hosted celeb-filled sex parties known as "freak-offs."

Model Crystal McKinney Sues Diddy for Sexual Assault

On May 21, 2024, model Crystal McKinney filed suit against Diddy accusing him of sex crimes.

The Allegations:

McKinney claims she met Diddy at a party in 2003 where he drugged her with a laced joint.

While she was intoxicated, Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on him.

April Lampros Accuses Diddy of Rape

On May 23, 2024, April Lampros, a former student at NYC's Fashion Institute of Technology, sued Diddy for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming in a lawsuit that he drugged and sexually assaulted her several times between 1995 and 1998. Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and Sony Music Entertainment are also part of the lawsuit.

The Allegations:

Diddy raped her for the first time after they went to dinner.

Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on him in a garage in a second incident, and an attendant watched.

Diddy forced her to swallow ecstasy and then demanded she have sex with Kim Porter while he masturbated. Then he raped Lampros.

Kim claimed Lampros tried to poison her at a restaurant where Lampros worked.

Kim requested the boss fire Lampros or Diddy would shut the restaurant down. Lampros was fired.

Diddy tried to rape Lampros again in another encounter, but she was able to fight him off.

Diddy took videos of the assaults and showed them to several people, but Lampros didn't know he filmed anything until years later.

Diddy has vehemently denied all the allegations against him. However, he may have bigger problems on his hands than civil lawsuits. In March, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the Department of Homeland Security as part of an alleged sex trafficking investigation. The embattled mogul has yet to be charged with a crime. However, some experts say an indictment is imminent.