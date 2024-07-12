Diddy Allegedly Threatened to Put Former Vibe Editor ‘Dead in the Trunk of a Car’ After She Wouldn’t Allow Puff to Change His Cover Photo

Diddy allegedly threatened to see the former Vibe Editor-and-Chief "dead in the trunk of a car" after she wouldn't allow him to alter his cover photo.

Diddy Allegedly Threatened Magazine Editor

On Friday (July 12), Vibe's former Editor-and-Chief Danyel Smith penned an essay in The New York Times Magazine that elaborated on her experience working with Diddy at the magazine. Diddy appeared on the magazine's cover for the December 1997/January 1998 issue. The cover photo included Puff looking at the camera through tinted shades with white angel wings spread behind him. The story's headline was "The Good, the Bad, and the Puffy."

Smith wrote that Diddy allegedly pressed her to see the cover before publication, which was against magazine policy. In response, Diddy showed up at Vibe's offices with his Bad Boy entourage and began looking for Smith. She was led out the backdoor by her staff to avoid him.

The next day, Smith claims Diddy called her and threatened her by saying he knew where she was. He then allegedly told Smith he'd see her "dead in the trunk of a car" if he wasn't given an advanced copy of the magazine. Puff also reportedly said "f**k you" to Smith after she asked him to apologize. After speaking with her attorney, Puff allegedly faxed an apology to Smith's office a few days later.

However, the magazine's servers were soon after stolen from Vibe's offices. Smith immediately pegged Diddy and his crew as the culprits. Luckily, a staff member had saved a copy of the cover on her personal server, so the issue ran as scheduled.

Elsewhere in the lengthy Op-Ed, Smith elaborates on numerous unsettling moments she witnessed with Diddy, including one instance at a party where he dumped out the contents of Kim Porter's purse before demanding she go home.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Diddy Backlash Continues

Diddy has continued to experience immense fallout in the wake of several lawsuits and a reported sex trafficking investigation. He returned his key to the city of New York after the honor was recalled by Mayor Eric Adams, Howard Univerity also rescinded his honorary degree. Diddy Day in Miami was also revoked on June 29.