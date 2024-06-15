Diddy Returns Honorary Key Back to New York City

Diddy has returned the Key to the City of New York, following Mayor Eric Adams' request in a letter sent earlier this month.

Diddy Gives Back Honorary Key to New York City

Diddy has given back the Key to the City of New York after Mayor Eric Adams' request in a letter, citing the Cassie assault video as the reason for rescinding the honor. XXL has obtained two letters from the Mayor's Office, one sent to Combs Entertainment LLC in New York and the other to his Los Angeles office, which were addressed to Sean "Diddy" Combs. In both missives, Mayor Adams expressed that he was "deeply disturbed" by the leaked video, which showed Diddy brutally assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Adams added that he "strongly condemn" the actions displayed in the video and stands in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. "Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration," he wrote in the letter.

Adams further stated that after internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Diddy's honorary key. "I have accepted their recommendation, and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately [returned] his Key to the City," Adams wrote.

In a statement, Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Communications, informed XXL that the letters were sent out on June 4, and Diddy returned the key on June 10. An image of the mayor's request letter and photo of the key that was returned can be viewed below.

Diddy Receives Key to New York City

In September of 2023, Diddy was honored with the key to New York City by Mayor Eric Adams following the release of his first studio album in 17 years, Love Album: Off the Grid. The Harlem native was saluted for his long-standing career as a music executive and founder of the historic rap label Bad Boy Records.

After receiving an honorary key to the city, Diddy rode in a motorcade through Times Square, shouting and waving the key in his hands.

After being honored with the key to New York City, Diddy participated in a celebratory motorcade through Times Square. At the time, the hip-hop mogul waved the key enthusiastically and expressed his excitement by shouting, "New York, we f**kin' did it!" he yelled. "Harlem, we did it! Mt. Vernon, we did it! The Bronx, we f**kin' did it! Let's go!"

