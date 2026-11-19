Sean "Diddy" Combs' upcoming Thanksgiving Day prison menu has been revealed and it's a far cry from his usual luxurious holiday feast.

According to a Page Six report, published on Thursday (Nov. 19), Diddy will have a special Turkey Day menu next Thursday (Nov. 26) at Pennsylvania's FCI Allenwood Low, where he is currently incarcerated. Inmates at the facility will have a choice between turkey and a plant-based Asian fusion tofu stir-fry as their main course. The meal will also include a full spread featuring green bean casserole, sage and onion stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, and candied sweet potato casserole.

Additionally, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls are reportedly on the menu. For dessert, inmates will have a slice of pecan pie, which is a high-calorie, protein-packed choice for an after-meal.

XXL has reached out to officials at FCI Allenwood Low for comment about their Thanksgiving Day menu.

As previously reported, the Bad Boy Records founder was transferred to FCI Allenwood Low from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Oct. 16 after reports surfaced that he was getting special treatment from other inmates who reportedly cooked his meals, did his laundry, and gave him massages. Diddy was also thrown into solitary confinement after prison staff found him using a contraband cellphone.

Days later, the former rap mogul was hospitalized with a head injury, with conflicting reports stating that he bumped his head on the top bunk, while others claimed Diddy got into an altercation with former Jamaican drug kingpin Christoper "Dudus" Coke for making the prison hot after the discovery of a cellphone. Afterward, Diddy was moved to Allenwood Low.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on prostitution-related crimes in July of 2025. According to federal prison records, he's scheduled to be released from prison on Feb. 6, 2028.

Check out a throwback video of Diddy celebrating Thanksgiving with friends during much happier times below.

Watch Diddy's 2017 Early Thanksgiving Day Dinner With Friends Video

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