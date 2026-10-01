Diddy Reportedly Moved Back to Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Perks Exposed

Diddy has reportedly been moved back into solitary confinement following the recent report that he's been using a cell phone in prison and purchasing luxuries like massages, alcohol and more.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Sept. 30), FCI Fort Dix is sending the embattled mogul back into the Special Housing Unit (SHU) in direct response to this week's NBC News exposé. TMZ's sources say a SHU stay is standard procedure when prison officials need to conduct an investigation.

Not only was Diddy caught on video trying to make a call on a cell phone, but NBC's sources said Diddy is using his money and influence to get unlawful perks, including massages, nude photos and Hennessy. Puff also has inmates cooking for him and doing his laundry.

A spokesperson for Diddy released the following statement to ABC News in response to the claims: "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs' life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court's decision on his appeal."

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons also commented on the matter, saying, "Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities."

The news arrives amid yet another change in Diddy's release date. From the last update of Feb. 5, 2028, his newest prison release date has been bumped up once again and is now set for Jan. 21, 2028.

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