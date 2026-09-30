Diddy Caught on Video Using Cell Phone in Prison, Reportedly Living Like a Boss With Massages, Nude Photos and Alcohol

Diddy is caught on video using a cell phone in prison and is reportedly living like a boss with massages, nude photos and alcohol.

On Tuesday (Sept. 29), NBC News shared footage it obtained that shows the incarcerated music exec sitting at a table at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey with a cell phone in hand, trying to make a phone call.

The media outlet also published a report in which it spoke to multiple inmates who served time with Diddy. According to the news outlet's sources, Diddy is using his money and influence to get unlawful perks, including massages, nude photos and Hennessy. Puff also has inmates cooking for him and doing his laundry. Sources say Diddy is also using contraband cell phones and tablets to get on social media and watch movies, including the 50 Cent documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

A spokesperson for Diddy released the following statement to ABC News in response to the claims: “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

The representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons also commented on the matter, saying, “Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities."

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution-related charges. He is currently scheduled to be released on Jan. 21, 2028.

See Video of Diddy With a Cell Phone in Prison

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