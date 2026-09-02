Diddy could potentially still face charges in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, but only if prosecutors uncover new evidence.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Sept. 2), Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told press that prosecutors have not ruled out charging the currently incarcerated mogul, but was transparent in that there is not enough evidence to do so right now.

"At this point, we don't believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur," Wolfson said. "But, like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges."

Wolfson's comments came one day after a Las Vegas jury found Duane 'Keffe D' Davis guilty of murder in connection with the fatal 1996 shooting. Davis was accused of procuring the gun used in the incident, as well as being present and instructing his nephew to shoot.

But the trial also brought renewed attention to Diddy's alleged involvement in the murder. Jurors heard recordings of police interviews where Keffe claimed Puff had offered $1 million to have both Pac and Suge Knight killed. Keffe alleged that Diddy wanted to "get rid of those dudes" and had discussed the hits with him on multiple occasions.

Over the years, Diddy has continued to deny any involvement in Pac's murder, with a source close to him previously telling TMZ, "Diddy had absolutely nothing to do with the Tupac murder. He did not pull the trigger or set it up."

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with a scheduled release date of Feb. 20, 2028.

Keffe D, meanwhile, will be sentenced on October 13 and could face a life sentence. He has already announced plans to appeal the guilty verdict.

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 39 years.