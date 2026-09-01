Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is looking to appeal his guilty verdict in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

On Monday (Aug. 31), a Clark County jury found Keffe D guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in Tupac's killing. Just after hearing the verdict, the Los Angeles native informed the judge he wants to appeal the decision, as well as retrieve the items seized from him in the investigation.

"I'd like to have all my stuff back," he told Judge Carli Kierny. "The computers, all of the phones, everything. And I'd like to appeal this matter."

Judge Kierny responded by explaining he can file the appeal, but he has to wait until after his sentencing on October 13. He could face life in prison.

According to CNN, after the guilty verdict was read, Keffe D briefly raised his fist and looked at the attendees while exiting the courtroom. Pac's family members were in the courtroom and appeared emotional as the verdict was read, with Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, the late rapper’s sister, weeping quietly. September will mark 30 years since Tupac's death.

The trial was initially expected to last six weeks, but ultimately went for three weeks. Jurors deliberated for just 90 minutes before reaching their decision.

Check out the video of Keffe D asking to appeal the verdict around the 8:40 mark below.

Watch Keffe D Ask to Appeal His Guilty Verdict

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