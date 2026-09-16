Cam’ron Breaks Down His Keffe D Trial Experience, Says All They Showed Was Keffe’s VladTV Interviews

Cam'ron recalls his experience attending Keffe D's trial last month and says all they did was show the jury Keffe's infamous VladTV interviews.

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Cam and Ma$e premiered their latest episode of the It Is What It Is podcast on their YouTube channel. During their conversation about their summer vacation, the Harlem rhymer was asked about his surprise appearance in the gallery during Day 8 of the Tupac Shakur murder trial in August. Cam said that since he has a place in Las Vegas, he might as well observe the legal proceedings in person.

"I wanted to see sh*t happen firsthand," he said. "I promise you, the day that I went...All they did was play Vlad videos...Video after video after video after video was this man [Keffe D] telling on himself."

Keffe D seemingly incriminated himself in multiple interviews, including VladTV, as well as in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, which he later disavowed and said was a work of fiction. Nevertheless, on Aug. 31, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1996 killing of 2Pac. Keffe D plans to appeal the ruling.

"Sh*t, I ain't worried. I'm getting out on an appeal," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a Sept. 4 interview. "We already filed it before the trial even started. They violated my civil rights!" he added.

Watch Cam'ron detail his Keffe D trial experience and his cautionary warning about what he believes social media poses as a dangerous trap for today's rappers.

Watch Cam'ron Recall His Experience Watching Keffe D's Trial in Las Vegas

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