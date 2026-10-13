Keffe D Sentenced to 40 years to Life in Prison for Tupac Shakur Murder

Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life after being convicted of first-degree murder in Tupac Shakur's 1996 death.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), Judge Carli Kierny handed down the sentence in a Clark County courtroom while delivering an additional message to the former gang member.

"You don't get to take a man from his family," she said. "You don't get to take his very life, his whole future, from him....especially when that man is Tupac Shakur."

Jurors delivered the guilty verdict on Aug. 31 after just 90 minutes of deliberation. According to CNN, after the verdict was read, Keffe D briefly raised his fist and looked at the attendees while exiting the courtroom. 2Pac's family members were in the courtroom and appeared emotional as the guilty verdict was read with Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, the late rapper’s sister, weeping quietly.

Police believe Keffe obtained the weapon that was used in Tupac's murder and was present during the Las Vegas shooting. The other three men believed to be present during the shooting have all died, including the alleged gunman, Keffe D's nephew Orlando Anderson, who was killed in 1998. Police said the shooting was in retaliation for Anderson being jumped by Tupac and members of Death Row Records following a Mike Tyson fight on Sept. 7, 1996.

Immediately following the verdict, the Los Angeles native informed the judge he wants to appeal the decision, as well as retrieve the items seized from him in the investigation.

"I'd like to have all my stuff back," Keffe told Judge Kierny. "The computers, all of the phones, everything. And I'd like to appeal this matter."

Judge Kierny responded by explaining he can file the appeal, but he has to wait until after his sentencing.

Watch the video of Keffe D receiving his sentence below.

Watch Keffe D Be Sentenced in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

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