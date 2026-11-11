Here’s a Look at the Entire Cast Recreating Hip-Hop History in Snoop Dogg’s Biopic

Snoop Dogg's highly anticipated biopic Snoop is taking shape, with a decorated cast set to bring the rapper's life and career to the big screen.

The R-rated film will hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027, with Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss portraying the titular West Coast rap icon. In a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop was asked why he picked Daviss to portray him.

"Jonathan is the whole thing," he said. "He's a dynamic actor. He's a great spirit and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better."

As for some of the major figures in Snoop's orbit, Panic actor Camron Jones will be appearing as Tupac Shakur, BMF's Myles Bullock will portray Dr. Dre, Master P's son Hercy Miller will portray his father, P-Valley's Zachariah Rogers is playing The D.O.C. and rapper SwayvoTwain (son of the late D'Angelo and the late Angie Stone) will be The Notorious B.I.G.

Elsewhere, Cynthia Erivo will play Tupac's mother, the late Afeni Shakur, Lauren London will be playing Snoop's late mother, Beverly Tate, and The Equalizer actress Laya DeLeon Hayes will play Snoop's longtime wife, Shante Broadus.

Snoop will be produced by Brian Grazer (8 Mile) and directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) for Universal Pictures. The project also marks the first film under Death Row Pictures' overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Check out the full cast thus far and more about their roles below.

See the Full Cast of Snoop Dogg's Biopic So Far