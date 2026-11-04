Cynthia Erivo Cast as Tupac Shakur’s Mother in Snoop Dogg Biopic

Cynthia Erivo has been cast as Tupac Shakur's mother in the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop.

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Cynthia will portray the late Afeni Shakur and that it would be a "key role." No further details were given.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner joins a cast that includes Camron Jones (Panic) as Tupac, Lauren London as Snoop's late mother, Algee Smith (Euphoria) as Warren G, Myles Bullock Be (BMF) as Dr. Dre, rapper SwayvoTwain (son of the late D'Angelo and the late Angie Stone) as The Notorious B.I.G., rapper G Perico as Snoop's early mentor Big Reecie Cup and Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss in the lead role.

In a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop was asked why he picked Daviss to portray him.

"Jonathan is the whole thing," he said. "He's a dynamic actor. He's a great spirit and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better."

Last month, Ice-T also confirmed he will appear in the film with a post to X, writing, "I'm in LA to film in @SnoopDogg's movie. I don't know if I was supposed to say that…But I said it."

Ice did not confirm what his role would be.

Snoop will be produced by Brian Grazer (8 Mile) and directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) for Universal Pictures. The project also marks the first film under Death Row Pictures' overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Principal photography is currently underway. The film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

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