Keffe D’s Appeal in Tupac Shakur Murder Case Accepted by Nevada Supreme Court

Duane "Keffe D" Davis' appeal in the Tupac Shakur murder case has been accepted by the Nevada Supreme Court.

According to court records viewed by XXL, the Nevada Supreme Court in Las Vegas has accepted Keffe D's appeal. His notice of appeal was initially submitted by his attorney, Michael Sanft, on Oct. 30, with the clerk of the Nevada Supreme Court officially filing the case on Monday (Nov. 9).

However, Keffe has no representation following the death of Michael Sanft, who died last week at his Las Vegas home. Details surrounding his death have not yet been released, and police are still investigating.

It's unclear how Keffe's appeal process will move forward in the wake of Sanft's death. According to court documents, the state Supreme Court has given Davis two weeks to file a transcript request form, three weeks to file a docketing statement, and 120 days to file an opening brief.

In October, Keffe D, 63, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in Tupac Shakur's 1996 death.

Immediately following the verdict, the former gang member informed the judge he wanted to appeal the decision, as well as retrieve the items seized from him in the investigation.

"I'd like to have all my stuff back," Keffe told Judge Carli Kierny, who presided over the case. "The computers, all of the phones, everything. And I'd like to appeal this matter."

Prosecutors believe Keffe supplied the gun that was used to kill 2Pac and was present during the Sept. 7, 1996 shooting. The other three men believed to be involved during the shooting have all died, including the alleged triggerman, Keffe D's nephew Orlando Anderson, who was killed in 1998. Police said the shooting was in retaliation for Anderson being jumped by Tupac and members of Death Row Records following a Mike Tyson fight.

Check out News3LV's news video on the Tupac Shakur murder trial and the conviction of Keffe D below.

Watch News3LV's Report on Keffe D Filing an Appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court

Watch News3LV's Video: How Duane "Keffe D" Davis Received 40 Years to Life for Tupac Shakur's Murder

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