A 911 call made after Duane "Keffe D" Davis' attorney, Michael Sanft, was discovered dead at his Las Vegas home has been released.

On Friday (Nov. 20), TMZ published audio of the emergency call, which was placed on the morning of Nov. 6 after two of Sanft's co-workers went to his condo. The woman initially struggled to communicate with the dispatcher through tears and screams before a male co-worker eventually has her hang up and then calls back himself. He explained they found Sanft dead on his bed and notes that rigor mortis had already set in, suggesting he'd been dead for some time.

Sanft, a prominent Las Vegas defense attorney, was 55. He was confirmed dead on Nov. 6, and his official cause and manner of death remain pending.

Sanft most recently represented Keffe in his trial for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, where the former gang member was convicted of first-degree murder in August and sentenced to 40 years to life.

On Oct. 30, just days before his death, Sanft filed a notice of appeal challenging Keffe's conviction. The Nevada Supreme Court subsequently accepted the appeal, officially filing the case on Nov. 9. However, the legal proceedings face an additional complication following Sanft's death, as Keffe is now without the attorney who initiated the appeal.

The court has outlined several upcoming filing deadlines, including 120 days for an opening brief. The court also indicated that Keffe will be given additional time to secure new legal representation.

Listen to the 911 call below.

Listen to the 911 Call for Keffe D's Lawyer Michael Sanft

Watch full video on TMZ

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