Cam'ron seemingly decided to use his free will this week and pop in to Duane 'Keffe D' Davis' trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

On Wednesday (Aug. 26), day eight of the ongoing trial commenced in Las Vegas, where Killa currently lives. Just a few rows behind Keffe D, the Harlem native was spotted looking focused in a white button-up shirt.

In the state of Nevada, open court is considered a matter where "the public is entitled to attend," so no special approval was needed for Killa to be present. However, due to high public interest and limited courtroom space, the court implemented a daily lottery system to distribute available seats in the main room. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, attendees must arrive at the Room 2421 overflow room at least one hour before court begins each day to enter, and marshals will then escort selected winners to their assigned seats in the courtroom.

Now a media personality with multiple successful shows, it's possible Cam'ron wanted to get a first-hand account of the proceedings to report on a future episode. He did not report live on social media, however.

The trial is still ongoing and is expected to last about six weeks. Keffe D is accused of orchestrating Tupac's 1996 murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Check out the video of Cam'ron in court below. The first full view of him begins at the 17:22 mark.

See Cam'ron Attending the Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

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