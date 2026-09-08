50 Cent Celebrates Winning Emmy Award for Diddy Documentary

50 Cent celebrates winning an Emmy Award for his controversial Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

On Sept 5, the 78th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were announced, revealing that the Fif's Netflix series about the Bad Boy Entertainment founder won Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Documentary). The G-Unit head honcho acknowledged the big win on social media.

"Thank you, thank you, you are far too kind I promise I will deliver the best shows on Tv G-unit Film Tv. When I say God is good, say all the time!" he wrote on X.

"I won a Emmy still think I’m taking a L or you changed your mind?" he added on Instagram. "GLG GreenLightGang we don’t miss."

Sean Combs: The Reckoning was a hit when it debuted on Netflix last December. The series earned 21.8 million views in the first week of its release, and was the second most-viewed show on Netflix, behind season five of Stranger Things.

The four-part series covers Puff's rise and the allegations and controversies that led to his criminal case and ultimate downfall.

The series was up up for two more awards at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Check out 50 Cent's posts about winning an Emmy Award for the Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary below.

See 50 Cent Celebrate Winning an Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning

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