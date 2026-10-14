Diddy’s Reported Head Injury Sparks Conflicting Accounts of Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord or Bunk Bed Accident

There are conflicting reports out about the cause of the head injury that Diddy left prison to be treated for earlier this week.

On Wednesday (Oct. 14), TMZ reported the injury was the result of a fight with an "infamous Jamaican drug lord" in the prison named Christoper "Dudus" Coke last Friday (Oct. 9). According to the site's sources, the pair got into it because Dudus was mad that Diddy's prison perks like a cell phone and massages were recently exposed in an NBC News report, which resulted in multiple raids from staff. Dudus was among the inmates who got a cell phone confiscated, and Diddy's head injury was allegedly the outcome of his ire over the situation.

TMZ says both men were placed in solitary confinement following the fight and upon Diddy's return from the hospital, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury on Sat (Oct. 10). He had actually already been in solitary confinement for the prison perks incident, but the fight allegedly occurred during the brief daily break inmates are given while they are in there.

However, Page Six has a very different story, instead reporting their sources say Diddy merely smacked his head on the bunk above him. The sources added that he's doing much better now.

Due to the aforementioned exposé about his prison perks, the embattled mogul's always-fluctuating release date has since been pushed back by two months. He is now scheduled to be freed on March 2, 2028.

See Why These 22 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now