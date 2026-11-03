The Only Thing Diddy Keeps Dropping Is Prison Release Dates

Diddy's prison release date has changed yet again. This time, it's been moved up three weeks after being transferred to a new prison.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the Bureau of Prisons updated the embattled mogul's release, and he is now set to be a free man on Feb. 6, 2028. Prior to the move to Federal Corrections Institution in Allenwood, Penn., Diddy was scheduled to be freed on March 2, 2028.

Last month, Puff was transferred out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey following reports of a fight with a fellow inmate and being busted for contraband. He reportedly lost 41 days of good time credit while there with 400 days of commissary privileges due to his multiple infractions.

The new location is a low-security prison with 1,000 inmates whereas Fort Dix had 4,000 inmates. This would seemingly speak to the transfer being more about security than being disciplinary, but TMZ said a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons would not confirm the reason why.

The spokesperson did, however, refute the fighting claims, telling the celebrity news outlet, "We can tell you that the story you are referring to is false and did not happen."

As of this writing, the date Diddy's scheduled to be released from government custody has changed 11 times for unconfirmed reasons. Here's his release date schedule since he was sentenced last year:

May 8, 2028

June 4, 2028

April 25, 2028

April 15, 2028

Feb. 23, 2028

Jan. 24, 2028

Feb. 20, 2028

Feb. 5, 2028

Jan. 21, 2028

March 2, 2028

Feb. 6, 2028

In October of 2025, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty on prostitution-related charges.

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