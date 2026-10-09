Mike Tyson Reveals He Sent a Letter to President Donald Trump at Diddy’s Request

Mike Tyson has revealed that he sent a letter to President Donald Trump at Diddy's request.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Thursday (Oct. 8), the former heavyweight champion opened up about a letter he sent to POTUS on behalf of the disgraced music mogul, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for his sex-crimes conviction.

When Cohen asked if he was still friends with Diddy, he acknowledged that he's "friendly with Puff," which was Sean Combs' former stage name.

Cohen then asked, "Were you surprised by what happened with him?"

"Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him," Tyson replied. "They used a 110-year-old rule [The Mann Act] to get him — that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?"

The 60-year-old former boxer then revealed that he's been in contact with Diddy while he was incarcerated.

"I spoke with him once on the phone, yes," he said. "He wanted me to give a letter to the president."

Tyson didn't disclose what was written in the letter but confirmed he obliged Diddy's request. "I did what he told me to do, yeah," he stated.

Mike Tyson may possibly be referring to a letter advocating for Diddy with hopes of Trump giving the music mogul a pardon. In January, President Trump said he received a letter from Diddy asking for a pardon, which could be the correspondence Tyson is talking about, but he said he would not grant the request.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix and is reportedly back in solitary confinement following the recent report that he's been using a cell phone in prison and purchasing luxuries like massages, alcohol, and more. Additionally, his release date has been pushed back to March 2, 2028, after it was previously set for Jan. 21, 2028.

Check out Mike Tyson's convo with Andy Cohen below.

Listen to Mike Tyson Talk About His Friendship with Diddy

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