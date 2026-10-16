Diddy Transferred to New Prison in Pennsylvania

Diddy has reportedly been moved to a new prison after recent reports of a fight with a fellow inmate and being busted for contraband.

On Friday (Oct. 16), TMZ reported the embattled mogul has been transferred from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to Federal Corrections Institution in Allenwood, Penn. The new location is a low-security prison with 1,000 inmates whereas Fort Dix had 4,000 inmates. This would seemingly speak to the transfer being more about security than being disciplinary, but the celebrity news outlet said the federal Bureau of Prisons would not confirm the reason why.

In a statement to XXL, Diddy's rep Juda S. Engelmayer expressed the importance of the rapper's well-being.

"We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously," he said. "His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

According to the report, Diddy lost 41 days of good time credit while at Fort Dix along with 400 days of commissary privileges due to his multiple infractions. Last month, he was sent to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) following an NBC News exposé about his contraband, including massages, alcohol and a cell phone.

Not only was he caught on video trying to make a call on a cell, but NBC's sources said Diddy was using his money and influence to get "unlawful perks" and had inmates cooking for him and doing his laundry. This reportedly resulted in multiple raids from prison staff where they confiscated inmates' cell phones, and the head injury he sustained over the weekend is said to have been the result of a fight with one of the affected inmates.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons refuted the fighting claims, however, telling TMZ, "We can tell you that the story you are referring to is false and did not happen."

Diddy is now scheduled to be freed on March 2, 2028.

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