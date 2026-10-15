Prison Officials Deny Diddy Got Into Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord – Report

Officials at the New Jersey prison where Diddy is being housed are insisting reports he got into a fight with Jamaican drug lord inmate Christoper "Dudus" Coke last weekend are false.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told TMZ refuted the fighting claims. "We can tell you that the story you are referring to is false and did not happen," the rep said.

But when asked how Diddy hurt his head, a story that has been verified as he was treated for his injury at a local hospital on Sat (Oct. 10), the same rep said, "We have no additional information to provide."

TMZ was the same outlet to report the head injury was the result of a fight with Dudus, and they say despite the B.O.P.'s insistence, their other sources are all standing on their initial story.

On Wednesday (Oct. 14), the celebrity news outlet reported the fight happened last Friday (Oct. 9). They say the pair got into it because Dudus was mad that Diddy's prison perks like a cell phone and massages were recently exposed in an NBC News report, which resulted in multiple raids from staff. Dudus was among the inmates who got a cell phone confiscated, and Diddy's head injury was allegedly the outcome of his ire over the situation.

Page Six posted a very different story, however. According to their sources, Diddy merely smacked his head on the bunk above him and is "doing much better now."

Following a release date push back due to his prison perks, Diddy is now scheduled to be freed on March 2, 2028.

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