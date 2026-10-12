Diddy Taken From Prison to Get Treated for Head Injury – Report

Diddy was reportedly taken from prison to get treated for a head injury over the weekend.

On Monday (Oct. 12), TMZ first reported that the incarcerated music exec had a medical emergency at FCI Fort Dix, in New Jersey, where he is serving his 50-month prison sentence. According to the celebrity news site, Diddy left the prison to be treated for a head injury early on Saturday morning (Oct. 10). He was believed to have been taken to a local hospital with the non-life-threatening injury, and later returned to the prison hours later.

It is unclear what caused Diddy's alleged injury. Diddy's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, tells XXL, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

XXL has reached out to FCI Fort Dix for comment.

Despite being locked up, Diddy has been making headlines frequently in recent weeks. In September, video was released showing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder using a contraband cell phone in prison. NBC News also published a report claiming that Puff is using his money to get pampered in prison, including perks like massages, nude photos and alcohol. The next day, Diddy was reportedly placed in solitary confinement due to his recent rule-breaking.

His seemingly always-fluctuating release date was later pushed back by two months. He is now scheduled to be freed on March 2, 2028.

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